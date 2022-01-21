Fintech Chime reportedly working with Goldman Sachs on potential spring IPO
Jan. 21, 2022 2:17 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Chime Financial is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs on a possible initial public offering.
- The fintech could seek a valuation as high as $40B, with an offering occurring as early as this spring, Reuters reported, citing people close to the matter. Chime and Goldman Sachs declined to comment, Reuters added.
- Chime was valued at $25B following a $750M funding round in August that was led by Sequoia Capital and included SoftBank, General Atlantic, Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group, according to CNBC.
- Chime bills itself as a financial technology company, with banking services provided by The Bancorp Bank and Stride Bank. Chime offers online bank accounts that include a Visa debit card and spending account that can be managed through a smart phone.
- According to its website, the company makes money from the interchange fee charged on transactions conducted with its Visa debit and secured credit cards.
- Chime is eyeing a market that has become uncertain for fintechs. See why one analyst says fintech investors should wait for the market to gain conviction.