Fintech Chime reportedly working with Goldman Sachs on potential spring IPO

Jan. 21, 2022 2:17 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

golden phone with IPO stocks purchase app on the screen

Prykhodov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chime Financial is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs on a possible initial public offering.
  • The fintech could seek a valuation as high as $40B, with an offering occurring as early as this spring, Reuters reported, citing people close to the matter. Chime and Goldman Sachs declined to comment, Reuters added.
  • Chime was valued at $25B following a $750M funding round in August that was led by Sequoia Capital and included SoftBank, General Atlantic, Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group, according to CNBC.
  • Chime bills itself as a financial technology company, with banking services provided by The Bancorp Bank and Stride Bank. Chime offers online bank accounts that include a Visa debit card and spending account that can be managed through a smart phone.
  • According to its website, the company makes money from the interchange fee charged on transactions conducted with its Visa debit and secured credit cards.
  • Chime is eyeing a market that has become uncertain for fintechs. See why one analyst says fintech investors should wait for the market to gain conviction.
