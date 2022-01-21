Chart Talk: S&P 500 dips below 200-day moving average
Jan. 21, 2022 2:00 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), VOO, IVVBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- The S&P 500 dips below its 200-day moving average for its first time in over 18-months, dating back to Jun. of 2020. The benchmark index has now retraced 7.8% from its record high back on Jan. 4.
- The downward move from the S&P 500 has placed pressure on the three index ETFs: SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).
- All three funds that track the S&P 500 are down on the day and down on the year. Moreover, the S&P 500 has also touched a three-month trading low.