GlaxoSmithKline and Vir to boost U.S. output of COVID-19 antibody - Reuters

Jan. 21, 2022
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +0.2%) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR +0.5%) are planning to add a second manufacturing facility in the U.S. as the partners of the COVID-19 antibody therapy sotrovimab rush to meet the surging demand in the U.S., Reuters reports.
- "GSK had been planning to introduce another production facility to our manufacturing network in advance of Omicron," a spokesperson for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) said Friday, adding, "the second site provides GSK additional scale and diversity given the pandemic uncertainty."
- The renewed push to boost production comes after the U.S. signed up for 600K additional doses of sotrovimab early this month. Deliveries of the new contract will be carried out throughout Q1 2022, the spokesperson said. The companies are expected to begin the first deliveries in February, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
- Compared to rival antibody therapies from Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), sotrovimab has held up well against the newly detected Omicron variant of COVID-19.