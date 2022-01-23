Logitech FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Monday, January 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (-49.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (-12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOGI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.