Steel producers plunge after Stelco CEO warns of oversupply, weak demand
- Steel names are sharply lower across the board, a day after Stelco Holdings (OTCPK:STZHF -3.8%) CEO Alan Kestenbaum warned of "significant oversupply and significant shrinkage of demand" affecting the industry.
- Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -7%) and U.S. Steel (X -6.9%) lead the decliners, with each falling more than 7% during the session; also TX -5.9%, NUE -5.8%, STLD -5.6%, SCHN -5.6%, MT -5.5%, TMST -4.6%, RS -4.4%, CMC -4.1%.
- ETF: SLX
- Producers of other industrial metals also are mired in the red, including AA -6.7%, CENX -5.3%, FCX -4%.
- Jim Lebenthal, chief equity strategist at Cerity Partners, is out defending Cleveland-Cliffs on CNBC, saying the stock will "beat the S&P 500 mightily over the next year, but with that sort of return volatility comes."
- "There are about to be massive share buybacks because they are almost done deleveraging the balance sheet," Lebenthal says about the company. "So this volatility, while it stinks, it's something you've just got to get through, and I'm not selling a share."
- "A meaningful portion of CLF's successes are attributable to its prudent operational strategy implemented in recent years, including an increased focus on ESG," Livy Investment Research writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.