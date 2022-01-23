PetMed Express FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETPetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Monday, January 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.11M (-4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PETS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.