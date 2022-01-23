Steel Dynamics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.78 (+495.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.29B (+103.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STLD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.