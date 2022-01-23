Zions Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETZions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (-17.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $712.71M (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZION has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.
