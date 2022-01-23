Bank of Hawaii Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETBank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+27.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $170.51M (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BOH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.