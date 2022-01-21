Why did Coinbase Global stock drop today? Cryptocurrencies swoon
- Shares in crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) slump 13% in mid-afternoon trading as cryptocurrency assets dip across the board.
- Overall, risk assets are falling out of favor as investors turn to safer bets like Treasurys. The 10-year yield falls 5 basis points to 1.76%. Keep in mind that as bond prices rise, yields fall.
- Not helping the case for crypto, money manager Jeremy Grantham likened bitcoin (BTC-USD) to the "emperor's new clothes" and advises that investors ignore the bullish noise surrounding the world's largest cryptocurrency, in a report issued on Thursday.
- Several other bearish developments may also be weighing on the crypto market. Russia's central bank said it may propose a ban on crypto mining and use of crypto in the country, and the SEC rejected SkyBridge Capital's proposed spot bitcoin ETF. Regulators in Singapore, the U.K., and Spain also suggested toughening rules on promoting crypto to retail investors.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) stays below $40K in Friday trading, sinking to its lowest level in more than five months.
- In addition, Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTCPK:BRPHF -17.6%), a digital asset management firm, also drop.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), which holds bitcoin (BTC-USD) on its balance sheet, falls 13%. Other crypto-linked companies also slide: Silvergate Capital (SI -10.6%), SVB Financial (SIVB -7.7%), Block (SQ -6.5%), Robinhood Markets (HOOD -4.8%).
- Earlier, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) slide as crypto market cap drops 10%