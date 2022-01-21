Why did Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Jump today? Demand for antipsychotic drug
Jan. 21, 2022 2:41 PM ETIntra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI +10.0%) has bounced back from a one-month low as several Wall Street analysts pointed to the strong performance of the company’s antipsychotic medication, CAPLYTA.
- The uptick in shares came despite the insider selling recorded by Intra-Cellular (NASDAQ:ITCI) Chief Medical Officer Suresh Durgam on Thursday.
- Since its initial FDA approval in 2019 for schizophrenia, CAPLYTA has formed the company’s only source of product sales until the federal agency expanded its label to include bipolar depression last December.
- In a note on Friday, Needham attributed the recently launched indication to the strong sales performance of CAPLYTA in January.
- For the week ending Jan. 14, the total prescriptions ((TRx)) for CAPLYTA stood well above the highest level in Q4 2021, the firm said, citing weekly IQVIA trends. Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai agreed, noting that prescription data indicated the best WoW growth since the drug’s launch in 2020. Amid macro-uncertainties and concerns over the pandemic-era sales growth, Intra-Cellular (ITCI) shares have remained at the pre-bipolar level, Tsai added.
- The consensus revenue estimates for the company have trended downwards over the past few months, as shown here.