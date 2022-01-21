WHO recommends Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old
Jan. 21, 2022 2:53 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The WHO has endorsed having children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old vaccinated with the Pfizer (PFE -2.3%)/BioNTech (BNTX -5.5%) COVID-19 shot.
- The recommendations follows a meeting of the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Wednesday.
- The WHO already OKd the lower dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in children 12 and up.
- "This age group (5-11) is in the lowest priority use group for vaccination except, for children who have co-morbidities," SAGE chairman Alejandro Cravioto said at a briefing, Reuters reported.
- The FDA authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech in this demographic in October.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.