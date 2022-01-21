WHO recommends Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old

Jan. 21, 2022 2:53 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments

Little girl taking a vaccine from her doctor, pediatrist

Anchiy/E+ via Getty Images

  • The WHO has endorsed having children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old vaccinated with the Pfizer (PFE -2.3%)/BioNTech (BNTX -5.5%) COVID-19 shot.
  • The recommendations follows a meeting of the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Wednesday.
  • The WHO already OKd the lower dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in children 12 and up.
  • "This age group (5-11) is in the lowest priority use group for vaccination except, for children who have co-morbidities," SAGE chairman Alejandro Cravioto said at a briefing, Reuters reported.
  • The FDA authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech in this demographic in October.
  • Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.