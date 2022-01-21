'Mission: Impossible' films delayed to 2023, 2024

Jan. 21, 2022 3:03 PM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), VIACABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

"Mission: Impossible - Fallout" US Premiere

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Another COVID-19 wave, another blockbuster film postponement: Paramount Pictures (VIAC -7%, VIACA -7.9%) and Skydance are pushing releases of the next two Mission: Impossible films starring Tom Cruise into 2023 and 2024.
  • Mission: Impossible 7 was set to come out this September (after being postponed from its original July 2021 release), but now moves to July 14, 2023. And Mission: Impossible 8 was going to come out July 7, 2023, but it's now pushing all the way out to June 28, 2024.
  • While much of Hollywood has embraced numerous production delays in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mission: Impossible films face even more challenges: Always complex to shoot, they feature a globe-spanning production/filming schedule (and the challenge of dodging the disease in different regions) as well as complicated practical special effects (vs. the use of green-screen computer graphics).
  • Leading man/producer Tom Cruise is a stickler for pandemic safety, and his films are also facing some of the biggest delays of the COVID-19 era; Top Gun: Maverick was once set for a summer 2019 release, but multiple delays mean its current plan is to hit theaters May 27, 2022.
  • The news also comes after Skydance moved its first-look deal away from Paramount, to Apple, Variety notes - though Skydance will continue work with Paramount on high-profile franchises Mission: Impossible, Transformers, and Star Trek.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.