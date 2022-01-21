'Mission: Impossible' films delayed to 2023, 2024
- Another COVID-19 wave, another blockbuster film postponement: Paramount Pictures (VIAC -7%, VIACA -7.9%) and Skydance are pushing releases of the next two Mission: Impossible films starring Tom Cruise into 2023 and 2024.
- Mission: Impossible 7 was set to come out this September (after being postponed from its original July 2021 release), but now moves to July 14, 2023. And Mission: Impossible 8 was going to come out July 7, 2023, but it's now pushing all the way out to June 28, 2024.
- While much of Hollywood has embraced numerous production delays in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mission: Impossible films face even more challenges: Always complex to shoot, they feature a globe-spanning production/filming schedule (and the challenge of dodging the disease in different regions) as well as complicated practical special effects (vs. the use of green-screen computer graphics).
- Leading man/producer Tom Cruise is a stickler for pandemic safety, and his films are also facing some of the biggest delays of the COVID-19 era; Top Gun: Maverick was once set for a summer 2019 release, but multiple delays mean its current plan is to hit theaters May 27, 2022.
- The news also comes after Skydance moved its first-look deal away from Paramount, to Apple, Variety notes - though Skydance will continue work with Paramount on high-profile franchises Mission: Impossible, Transformers, and Star Trek.