USPS begins shipping free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests
Jan. 21, 2022 3:21 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT), RHHBY, BDX, QDELLHDX, HLTH, OSURBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The United States Postal Service yesterday began shipping out free rapid COVID-19 tests to homes across the country.
- At a briefing today, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said that the federal government has tens of millions of tests on hand, Reuters reports.
- CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, speaking at the same briefing, said some parts of the country are seeing a drop in daily COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.
- Individuals can also be reimbursed for up to eight at-home COVID tests per 30-day period purchased at stores if they have private insurance.
- At-home COVID test makers: Quidel (QDEL -3.6%), Abbott (ABT +0.7%), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.5%) OraSure (OSUR +0.3%), Becton, Dickinson (BDX +0.2%), Cue Health (HLTH -8.5%), and Lucira Health (LHDX -7.7%).
- Earlier this week, the Biden administration announced it would distribute 400M N95 masks from the national strategic stockpile beginning next week.
