TaskUs defends itself, says short seller report had 'numerous innacuracies'
Jan. 21, 2022 3:25 PM ETTaskUs, Inc. (TASK)DASH, FBBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) has issued a statement defending itself, after a report from Spruce Point Capital hit the stock earlier this week.
- In the statement, TaskUs (TASK), which handles content moderation for companies like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), said the report contained "numerous inaccuracies and mischaracterizations of our business and future prospects."
- "After reviewing the report, we believe it is designed for the sole purpose of negatively impacting TaskUs’ share price for the short seller’s own benefit, at the expense of TaskUs teammates, clients and shareholders," TaskUs added. "We remain confident in our strategy, our value proposition and our ability to create value for all our stakeholders."
- At last check, TaskUs shares were down nearly 6% to $28.40, though they were off the lows of the session.
- TaskUs (TASK) shares fell sharply on Thursday on back of the report, which saw Spruce Point allege TaskUs "exaggerated and inflated business claims" and highlighted the potential for "financial strain" in its relationship with Facebook.
- On Thursday, TaskUs, which went public in June, issued a statement to Seeking Alpha noting that it was aware of the report and said it's "designed for the sole purpose of negatively impacting TaskUs’ share price for Spruce Point’s own benefit."
- In October, TaskUs (TASK) upsized its secondary offering, selling shares at $63.50.