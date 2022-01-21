U.S. banks shut down nearly 4K branches in 2021, a new record high - CNBC
Jan. 21, 2022 3:29 PM ETDB, JPM, WFCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- While interest for digital banking services gain traction, U.S. banks close a record amount of retail branches last year, CNBC reports, citing S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
- Banks shut down nearly 4K branches and open more than 1K branches, with a net of 2,927 branches closed in 2021, CNBC notes.
- Looking forward, "the downward trend in branches will continue for a number of years... as more of the transaction-orientated aspects of banking are done digitally,” RBC Capital Markets Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy Gerard Cassidy told CNBC.
- Additionally, the bank closures come at a time when the industry is consolidating, with mergers and acquisition deals in the sector topping $77B in 2021, the highest level seen since the Great Financial Crisis, CNBC cites S&P Global.
- “As consolidation continues and there are overlapping branches when deals are approved, there’s no need to have two branches on Main Street,” Cassidy adds.
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shutters the most branches in 2021, closing on net 267 retail locations, CNBC notes. On the other hand, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) opened the most branches last year, with 169 new locations.
- Previously, (Oct. 26, 2021) Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) planned to close 200 branches by the end of 2023.