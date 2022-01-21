Oil market 'strikingly similar to last industry supercycle' - Schlumberger CEO

Jan. 21, 2022 3:44 PM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments

Schlumberger logotype on the facade of the local headquarter

AdrianHancu/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Schlumberger (SLB -1.9%) shares slide even after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, succumbing to accelerating broader market losses and lower crude oil prices today.
  • On today's earnings conference call, CEO Olivier Le Peuch said current favorable market conditions are "strikingly similar to those experienced during the last industry supercycle," which suggests "resurgent global demand-led capital spending will result in an exceptional multiyear growth cycle."
  • The CEO said he expects a resurgence of investments in short-cycle oil and gas activity this year, driven by a recovery in global demand, while capacity to send equipment to oilfields will tighten among oil producers, increasing prices for tools and services offered by companies like Schlumberger.
  • Le Peuch reiterated Schlumberger's forecast that capital spending in North America will rise 20% this year, although even that strong gain keeps the industry's investments well below pre-COVID levels.
  • Q4 results were a job "well done," Evercore ISI's James West says, according to the Wall Street Journal, noting the company showed its ability to generate strong free cash flow, as Q4's $1.3B topped estimates by ~$500M.
  • West notes Schlumberger's FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5% beat 2020's 18.3% and was "the highest level since 2018... generated by North American operating margins returning to double-digits while international margins exceeded pre-pandemic."
  • "The tone was very bullish and guidance seems conservative," Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi says, according to Bloomberg, maintaining his Outperform rating and $40 price target.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Fluidsdoc foresees "a new growth cycle for energy and oilfield services, led by lack of upstream investment and low inventories," part of his bullish analysis of Schlumberger.
