Halliburton Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Jan. 21, 2022 4:09 PM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+88.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.09B (+26.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, HAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 12 downward.
  • Halliburton wins more analyst praise as J.P. Morgan ups to Overweight from Neutral with a $32 price target, citing the company's leadership in scale, flexibility and technology among oil service companies and "best-in-class" returns seen in the last cycle.
  • This follows Morgan Stanley's upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight, seeing the company surprising on its free cash flow strength.
  • Seeking Alpha Authors' rating on HAL is Buy same as of Wall Street analysts. Quant Analysts flag Hold.
  • Take a quick recap of the company's Q3 earnings reporting profits driven by the revenue growth in international and North America land markets.
