Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$1.0 from last Friday's close
- This week's DOE inventory update showed a 2.8mb draw in crude and oil products (NYSEARCA:USO); though "core products" like gasoline built, while non-core products like propane and "other oils" drew heavily (NYSE:VLO) (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX).
- OPEC's monthly report included official production statistics for December, and showed the Cartel performing a bit better than month-end surveys suggested, though falling further and further behind targets.
- Saudi Arabia's energy minister was in the press indicating that the Kingdom would not produce above its assigned quota to make up for other members producing below quota.
- Russia reported oil and condensate production was flat MoM in December; under the OPEC+ agreement Russia is scheduled to increase production by 100kb/d monthly for the next six months (OTCPK:RNFTF).
- China publicly announced the purchase of ~60kb/d of Iranian crude oil for December, and although it's a poorly kept secret that China has been skirting Iranian sanctions for years, this release was the first public admission (NYSE:SNP).
- A major oil pipe explosion in Turkey took ~450kb/d offline; however, the pipe was returned to service in less than 24h.
- Over the weekend, UAE airport and oil infrastructure was attacked by Houthi rebels in Yemen, a slight pivot from the usual attacks on Saudi.
- The EIA reported that drilled but uncompleted wells continued to fall, an indication that US e&ps will need to increase capex to sustain production going forward (NYSE:HAL) (NYSE:SLB).
- Oil-directed rig count fell by 1 on the week (NASDAQ:BKR).
- Norway reported oil production statistics for the month of December, with results coming in line with forecast and in line with November levels (NYSE:EQNR).
- On the demand side, airlines reported earnings this week and indicated sequential demand weakness in Q1 on Omicron spread, though both United and American indicated bookings reflect some degree of pent-up demand.
- Jet fuel margins in Europe hit a 3-year high, prompting European refiners to increase supply of the fuel (OTCPK:OMVKY) (OTCQX:REPYY).