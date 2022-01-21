Huaneng Power, Masdar to explore renewable energy exports to Singapore
Jan. 21, 2022 4:11 PM ETHuaneng Power International, Inc. (HNP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Huaneng Power International (HNP +3.5%) bucks today's broader losses with a strong gain, but shares are still down 19% during the first three weeks of the year.
- Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi renewable energy firm Masdar signed a memorandum of understanding with Huaneng's Tuas Power, France's EDF and PT Indonesia Power to explore the development of renewable energy in Indonesia for export to Singapore.
- The deal envisions the development of solar PV facilities with as much as 1.2 GW capacity and energy storage capacity in Indonesia, exporting the electricity to Singapore, which is looking to cover about a third of its low-carbon power supply with imports by 2035.
- Earlier this month, Huaneng reportedly started commercial operations for 1 GW of new renewables projects in China.
- Huaneng also reported its total electricity sold during 2021 by power plants in China increased 13.2% Y/Y to more than 430B kWh.
- Huaneng Power's "valuations are appealing, as it trades at half of book value and below 10x forward P/E," The Value Pendulum wrote last month in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.