Kraft Heinz names new finance chief as Paulo Basilio retires
Jan. 21, 2022
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) promotes Andre Maciel to the role of Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective Mar. 2, 2022.
- Maciel will succeed Paulo Basilio, who served two terms as CFO and in between as the President of the U.S. Zone.
- Joining the company in 2013, Maciel has held several leadership roles, including VP of Global Financial Planning and Analysis for the H.J. Heinz Company.
