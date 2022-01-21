Kraft Heinz names new finance chief as Paulo Basilio retires

Jan. 21, 2022 4:16 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) promotes Andre Maciel to the role of Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective Mar. 2, 2022.
  • Maciel will succeed Paulo Basilio, who served two terms as CFO and in between as the President of the U.S. Zone.
  • Joining the company in 2013, Maciel has held several leadership roles, including VP of Global Financial Planning and Analysis for the H.J. Heinz Company.
  • Last month, Kraft Heinz to buy 85% stake in Just Spices, terms undisclosed
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.