Kraft Heinz names new CFO as Paulo Basilio steps down (update)
Jan. 26, 2022 2:27 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) promotes Andre Maciel to the role of executive vice president and global chief financial officer of the company, effective Mar. 2.
- Maciel will succeed Paulo Basilio, who served two terms as CFO and in between as the president of the U.S. Zone. Basilio will remain at KHC through August as a strategic adviser.
- Joining the company in 2013, Maciel has held several leadership roles, including vice president of global financial planning and analysis for the H.J. Heinz Company.
- Last month, Kraft Heinz to buy 85% stake in Just Spices, terms undisclosed
(Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the Basilio is retiring. He will remain with the company as a strategic adviser through August.)