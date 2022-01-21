MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies receives Nasdaq notification regarding minimum market value deficiency

  • MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ:MRM) has received a written notification from Nasdaq, notifying that it is not in compliance with the minimum market value requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules.
  • Nasdaq Listing Rule requires companies to maintain a minimum market value of $35M.
  • Based on the market value of the Co. from Nov. 23, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2022, the Co. no longer meets the minimum market value requirement.
  • In the event the Co. does not regain compliance by July 18, 2022, the Co. may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance, or may face delisting.
