MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies receives Nasdaq notification regarding minimum market value deficiency
Jan. 21, 2022 4:39 PM ETMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ:MRM) has received a written notification from Nasdaq, notifying that it is not in compliance with the minimum market value requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules.
- Nasdaq Listing Rule requires companies to maintain a minimum market value of $35M.
- Based on the market value of the Co. from Nov. 23, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2022, the Co. no longer meets the minimum market value requirement.
- In the event the Co. does not regain compliance by July 18, 2022, the Co. may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance, or may face delisting.