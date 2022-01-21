Enzo Biochem issues notice of termination for CEO Elazar Rabbani
Jan. 21, 2022 4:45 PM ETEnzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) announced that on Jan. 21 the company served a notice of termination to former CEO Elazar Rabbani regarding his employment. The termination will take effect on April 21, 90 days from the date of the notice, the company added.
- However, Dr. Rabbani remains as a director of the company, Enzo Biochem (ENZ) said in a regulatory filing submitted on Friday.
- In October, the New York-based health services firm announced the appointment of Hamid Erfanian as its new CEO effective Nov. 08. He replaced Dr. Rabbani, who was expected to step down according to a previously announced succession plan.
- The leadership transition followed the calls from the company’s top investor Harbert Discovery Fund which demanded the immediate resignation of Dr. Rabbani in March 2021.