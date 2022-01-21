Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman gets 6.1% raise in 2021
Jan. 21, 2022 4:49 PM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) board gives James Gorman, the firm's chairman and CEO, a $2M raise, boosting his 2021 annual compensation package to $35M from $33M in 2020.
- The board took into consideration the bank's record performance for 2021 revenue, profits before tax and EPS. It also said that Morgan Stanley's (MS) stock, up 43% for the year, performed strongly relative to its peers.
- The package is comprised of $1.5M base salary, a cash bonus of $8.375M, a deferred equity award of $5.025M and a performance-vested equity award of $20.1M that converts to shares only if the company reaches certain performance goals.
- Consistent with previous years, 75% of Gorman's incentive compensation is deferred over three years and is subject to cancellation, and 100% of deferred incentive compensation is in the form of equity awards. For 2021, the portion of Gorman's bonus delivered in performance-vested equity was increased to 60%.
- Yesterday, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) disclosed CEO Jamie Dimon's a 20201 compensation increased by 9.5% to $34.5M from $31.5M in 2020.
- For 2020, he had received a 22% increase in his annual compensation package.