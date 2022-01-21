First Wave BioPharma down after secondary offering
Jan. 21, 2022 4:57 PM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) falls 2.5% in after hours trading as the company files for secondary stock offering of 624,025 shares.
- The shares were issued to selling shareholders as part of AzurRx BioPharma's acquisition of First Wave Bio in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $229 million.
- Also, the company notes "except as otherwise indicated, all share and per share information in this prospectus gives effect to the reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock, which was effected at a ratio of 1-for-10 as of Sep. 13, 2021"
- SEC Filing.