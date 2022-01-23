Vulnerable counties in U.S. housing market cluster around East Coast, Chicago
- After the coronavirus shut down a chunk of the U.S. economy, the U.S. housing market rebounded after the initial shock and never looked back. Fueling the boom are a number of factors — a low housing supply going into the pandemic, a new generation forming households, ultra-low mortgage rates, and the desire for roomier digs as more people worked and studied at home during lockdowns.
- The housing market, though, isn't one giant market. As any real estate agent will tell you, it's all local. And a recent report from property data base Attom highlights that, pointing to a number of housing markets clustered in New Jersey, Illinois, and parts of California that are vulnerable to damage from the ongoing pandemic.
- Areas around New York City and Chicago areas had the highest concentration of at-risk markets in Q4, while the West, outside of California, were far less exposed. "At risk" is determined by the percentage of homes facing possible foreclosure, the portion with mortgage balances that exceeded estimated property values, and the percentage of average local wages required to pay for major home ownership expenses on median-priced single-family homes.
- The 50 most at-risk counties (of the 575 counties in the Q4 report) included eight in the Chicago metropolitan area, eight near New York City, and seven scattered through northern, central, and southern California. The rest of the top 50 counties were mostly along the East Coast, including two of Delaware's three counties and three counties in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, metropolitan area.
- Even with the Omicron variant spreading across the country, housing prices continue to rise, in part helped by the pandemic, Todd Teta, chief product officer of Attom said.
- "Nevertheless, the virus remains a potent threat to the broader economy and the housing market, with some of the same counties we’ve seen in the past continuing to look vulnerable to potential downturns." he added. "No immediate warning signs hang over any one part of the country, but pockets are more vulnerable to the market taking a turn for the worse."
- In addition to the New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and California markets, three of the most at-risk counties were in Florida — Bay County (Panama City), Flagler County (Palm Coast), and Lake County (outside Orlando).
- More than one in 1,500 residential properties faced a foreclosure action in Q4 2021 in 36 of the 50 most at-risk counties. Nationwide, one in 2,446 homes were in that position; foreclosure actions have risen over the past few months since the end of a federal moratorium on lenders taking back properties from homeowners who fell behind on mortgage payments during the pandemic.
- The highest rates in the 50 most at-risk counties were in Saint Clair county, Illinois, outside of St. Louis, Missouri, with one in 121 residential properties facing possible foreclosure; Camden county, New Jersey, outside of Philadelphia, with one in 606; Sussex county, New Jersey, outside of New York City, with one in 709; Cumberland county, New Jersey, outside of Philadelphia, with one in 743; and Cook county (Chicago) with one in 757.
- Turning to the least vulnerable markets, 42 of the 50 counties least vulnerable to pandemic-related problems in the Q4 report were in the South, Midwest, and West. Only eight were in the Northeast.
- Oregon had eight of the 50 least at-risk counties, including three in the Portland region (Multnomah, Washington, and Yamhill counties) and Spokane county. Colorado had three, with two in the Denver metropolitan areas (Denver and Arapahoe counties).
- More than one in 1,500 residential properties faced a foreclosure action during Q4 2021 in none of the of the 50 least at-risk counties. The counties with the lowest rates were Chittendon county, (Burlington), Vermont with one in 67,734 residential properties facing possible foreclosure; Yamhill County, Oregon, with one in 39,069; Lane County (Eugene), Oregon, with one in 32,522; Marion County (Salem), Oregon, with one in 31,553; and Deschutes county (Bend), Oregon with one in 29,571.
- Black Knight data says mortgage foreclosures fell to record low at end of 2021, and the delinquency rate fell to 3.38%, just 0.1% above February 2020's near record low of 3.28%.