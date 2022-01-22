Material Round-up: Skeena Resources, Harmony Gold among top gainers; Danimer Scientific in losers list yet again

  • The S&P Materials Select Sector Index closed this trading week with a -3.20% dip, while the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) also plunged -5.18%.
  • On Jan. 19, gold and silver futures rallied to their highest finishes since November, with February Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) closing +1.7% to $1,843.20/oz. and March silver (XAGUSD:CUR) settling +3.2% to $24.23/oz. Gold prices settled at $1,829.64/oz by market close on Friday, while silver closed at $24.22/oz.
  • It was a rough week for lumber, with prices (LB1:COM) falling from $1,279.70 per thousand board feet at the start of the week to $1,143.70 at close on Friday, implying a 11.2% weekly dip.
  • Meanwhile, copper prices rose during the week, on hopes of further policy easing in China. Copper Futures (HG1:COM) reached a high of $4.59/pound on Thursday, before closing at $4.51 on Friday.
  • Taking a look at this week's top gainers and losers among basic material stocks ($300M market cap or more):
  • Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) +12.15%; Shares have rallied +25.37% over the past month, buoyed by a C$30.9M private placement by Franco-Nevada.
  • Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) +8.22%; Strength in gold prices have given a boost to the mining company's shares this week.
  • Orla Mining (NYSE:ORLA) +7.02%; The gold and silver exploration company was also buoyed by strong precious metal prices during the week.
  • SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) +3.99%
  • McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) +3.52%; CEO Rob McEwen said on January 20 that its Los Azules copper project in Argentina is attracting the attention of large producers as a potential acquisition.
  • Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) -31.06%; The stock is appearing in the losers list for the third consecutive week. Shares have fallen -88.47% in the last 12 months, well below the high of $64.29 in February 2021. However, SA contributor Stan Vick suggests prices are ripe to rise as the biotechnology company taps growth opportunities.
  • Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) -28.95%; Shares have been slipping since early December, and have dropped -55.30% in the past month.
  • United States Steel (NYSE:X) -24.45% and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) -22.71%; Both steel names are among several others in the industry that dropped sharply over the week after warnings of significant oversupply and shrinkage of demand.
  • Largo (NASDAQ:LGO) -22.30%
  • Other materials ETFs to watch: iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD), Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW), iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI), SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING), Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX).
