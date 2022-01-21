AbbVie announces FDA approval for Skyrizi in psoriatic arthritis
Jan. 21, 2022 5:06 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The FDA has approved Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa) for adults with active psoriatic arthritis ((PsA)), making it the second indicationfor the IL-23 inhibitor in the U.S., the developer, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), announced Friday.
- A systemic inflammatory disease affecting skin and joints, PsA impacts an estimated 30% of patients with psoriasis.
- The FDA decision was backed by two pivotal studies for Skyrizi in PsA which reached the primary endpoint of ACR20 response at week 24, compared to placebo.
- Skyrizi also led to significant improvement across several other manifestations of the disease, such as swollen, tender, and painful joints.
- The dosing regimen for Skyrizi in PsA is similar to its existing indication in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, where a single 150 mg subcutaneous injection is administered four times a year.
- Skyrizi generated $2.0B in net revenue for AbbVie (ABBV) in the first nine months of 2021, indicating ~92% YoY growth.