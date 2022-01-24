Federal Reserve expected to set stage for liftoff in March: Fed Day preview
Jan. 24, 2022
- Ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting that wraps up on Wednesday, investors have been shunning risk assets and moving toward safer havens. The major U.S. stock averages dropped last week, and ended Monday almost flat as Treasurys rose, pushing down yields, especially on the long end of the curve.
- But what are investors' actions saying in terms of the actual meeting?
- The markets expect the Federal Reserve to guide towards a March rate increase and to provide additional outlook on its balance sheet roll-off plans, said Sydney Berman, an account executive at Vested.
- "While Omicron is likely to weigh on January data, expectations are that its impact will be short-lived, and with inflation so elevated and the jobs market quite healthy, there appears to be a very high hurdle for the Fed not to raise rates," Berman said in an email to Seeking Alpha.
- Berman said she expects Powell to emphasize (as he generally does) that policy isn't on a preset course and that the policymakers may adjust the pace as new data on inflation and employment come in.
- On Friday, Feb. 4, the Fed will see how many jobs the economy added in January. Keep in mind that they don't place a lot of weight on any one particular month of employment data as the numbers are usually revised over the next couple of months.
- The base case is that liftoff is set for March as the first of four rate hikes this year, said Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank.
- A first rate hike at the March 16 meeting was given a near-98% probability at the futures market on Friday, said Gary Schlossberg, global strategist at Wells Fargo.
- The CME FedWatch tool factors an 86.7% probability for a 25 basis point increase and a 2.8% probability for a 50 bps hike.
- Watch to see if the committee outlines more of their current quantitative tightening (shrinking its balance sheet) plans, Deutsche Bank's Reid said.
- Here are some scenarios discussed by economists and strategists:
- More aggressive rate hike path: Deutsche Bank economists have argued for "a tail risk of an even bigger hawkish surprise over the months ahead, with the possibility that the Fed raises rates in March and then goes onto raise rates six or seven times this year," Reid said.
- Wells Fargo's Schlossberg doesn't expect individual rate increases to exceed 25 basis points apiece for three reasons — first, Omicron makes the immediate growth outlook more fragile; second, expectations that price pressures will ease gradually in the latter part of the year; and third, "outsized increases of 50 or more basis points often have an unsettling effect on the financial markets," he said.
- Goldman Sachs' Jan Hatzius sees the possibility of the Fed raising rates more than four times this year. "The limited tightening in financial conditions so far, if sustained, would lower the bar for hiking more than the four times the market has already priced," he writes in a note to clients.
- Wrap up the taper now: "There is no reason for the money supply to still be growing if the Fed is serious about doing their part to corral inflation," said Greg McBride, senior vice president and chief financial analyst at Bankrate. "Halting the bond purchases now would better align the Fed with the hawkish inflation stance and position them to actually let bonds begin rolling off their balance sheet as soon as March if deemed necessary."
- The Fed's monetary policy tools, though, have a limit in controlling inflation as higher rates and shrinking its balance sheet won't fix supply chain bottlenecks. "Until the supply chain shows material and sustained improvement, we're going to be dealing with outsized price increases," Bankrate's McBride said.
- As Fed Chair Powell has often said, the central bank's tools are blunt instruments that take time to work through the economy.
- Balance sheet options: Investors will be looking for clues on quantitative tightening and whether it involves a phased runoff of the Fed's balance sheet or more active sales from its portfolio, Wells Fargo's Schlossberg said.
- "Our guess is that the Fed will follow the game plan during the last round of QT in 2017-'19, by laying the groundwork for a passive run off of maturing securities sometime after the first three or four rate hikes between March and late this year. Active sales from its portfolio likely will be avoided at least until well into 2023," he said.
- Goldman Sachs' Hatzius expects the FOMC to announce the start of balance sheet reduction in July. He says inflation is likely to reflect lingering supply chain issues, fast wage growth, strong rent growth, high Y/Y core personal consumption expenditures, and very high short-term inflation expectations. "We see a risk that the FOMC will want to take some tightening action at every meeting until that picture changes," he writes.
- A dovish turn? It's unlikely that the central bank will back off of its hawkish stance, said Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson. "In short, the Fed is serious about fighting inflation, and it’s unlikely that it will be turning dovish anytime soon given the seriousness of these economic threats and the political support to take action," he said in a note to clients.
- Wolfe Research's Chris Senyak disagrees and thinks Powell will sound more dovish than the market is currently expecting for three reasons — "inflation expectations appear close to a peak; the FOMC wants to avoid a yield curve inversion; and the Fed still cares about the Wealth Effect.
- What to look for in the markets after the meeting: Increased volatility will indicate that investors are worried that the Fed overshot. Such worries will show up in metrics like the VIX for equities and the MOVE index for the Treasury market, said Schlossberg.
- "The effect of undershooting policy 'normalization' by the Fed can be expected to have a largely symmetrical impact on the market with the risk that still ample liquidity ultimately risks boosting inflation and inflation expectations enough to prompt more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve later," he added.
- UBS Chief Economist Paul Donavan says it's a bad time to be forecasting the Fed, as "Fed speculation is developing an echo chamber quality — markets are getting excited by market forecasts of the Fed."
