'Scream,' 'Spider-Man' set to make more bank in weekend movies

Jan. 21, 2022 5:18 PM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), SONYVIACA, CMCSA, LGF.A, LGF.BBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Two new films pursue a wide release this weekend - but with relatively low profiles, they'll be hard pressed to top the Spider or the Scream.
  • Scream (VIAC, VIACA) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (NYSE:SONY) are likely to hold their spots atop the box office for another weekend, in some order or another.
  • That's good news for Paramount and Sony respectively; while the films are showing some relative COVID-era strength, the jury's still out on whether the box office at large can return to pre-pandemic glories.
  • Spider-Man is the "pro" case there. Last weekend, despite omicron-variant cases surging, it became the fourth-biggest domestic theatrical grosser ever, though it may come to rest there with the No. 3 film, Avatar, about $58 million ahead.
  • The worldwide list may still present more milestones to achieve, though: Spider-Man needs just under $38 million more to pass up The Lion King and Jurassic World to become No. 6 on that list.
  • As for the "box office will never be the same" case, Scream is the bona fide hit of the moment, bur after drawing $30 million in its debut weekend, the chances are iffy that it can match the first two films in the franchise series. The original Scream in 1996 finished with $103 million domestically and another $70 million internationally, while its sequel Scream 2 a year later did similar numbers ($101.4 million domestic, $172.4 million worldwide).
  • Taking their shot this weekend in wide release: Biblically based romance Redeeming Love (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and fairy-tale book adaptation The King's Daughter (Gravitas Ventures). (The next high-profile wide releases come in two weeks, with Moonfall (LGF.A, LGF.B) and Jackass Forever (VIAC, VIACA)).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.