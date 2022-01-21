GM plans $6.5B investment in Michigan EV plants, reports say
Jan. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) is expected to announce plans next Tuesday to spend $6.5B in two new electric vehicle and battery factories in Michigan, creating as many as 4,000 jobs, the Associated Press reports.
- In addition to GM's planned partnership with LG Energy to build a $2.5B battery plant in Lansing, AP reports GM plans to spend $4B by designating an existing plant in Orion Township as its third electric vehicle factory, along with plants in Detroit-Hamtramck and Spring Hill, Tenn.
- GM says it appreciates the support "related to two prospective projects that GM is considering in Orion Township and Lansing. Until these projects receive final approval, we have no comment on potential announcement timing."
- Stocks focused on electric vehicles fell sharply in today's trading as investors continue to shift toward value stocks and away from high-multiple stocks in the tech and auto sectors.