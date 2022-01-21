Vale expects to pay $1.65B in Brumadinho reparations this year - Reuters
Jan. 21, 2022 6:02 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) expects to spend ~9B reais ($1.65B) in 2022 on reparations related to the Brumadinho dam burst three years ago, the company's special director of repair and development, Marcelo Klein, tells Reuters.
- The figure reportedly does not include spending for compensation to individuals affected by the disaster, which is still being negotiated.
- The January 2019 disaster killed 270 people, including mining workers and local residents.
- Separately, prosecutors in Brazil's Minas Gerais state told Vale this week that it must carry out preventive work on 18 tailings dams at the company's mines as a result of heavy rains.