Vale expects to pay $1.65B in Brumadinho reparations this year

  • Vale (NYSE:VALE) expects to spend ~9B reais ($1.65B) in 2022 on reparations related to the Brumadinho dam burst three years ago, the company's special director of repair and development, Marcelo Klein, tells Reuters.
  • The figure reportedly does not include spending for compensation to individuals affected by the disaster, which is still being negotiated.
  • The January 2019 disaster killed 270 people, including mining workers and local residents.
  • Separately, prosecutors in Brazil's Minas Gerais state told Vale this week that it must carry out preventive work on 18 tailings dams at the company's mines as a result of heavy rains.
