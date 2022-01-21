Barrick's Kibali gold mine posted 5% production boost in 2021

Jan. 21, 2022 1:49 PM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

nugget gold

bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD -2.9%) says its Kibali gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo met its 2021 guidance with production of 812,152 oz. of gold, 5% above 2020 output of 808,134 oz.
  • Barrick expects to increase Kibali's mineral reserves net of depletion for the third straight year, maintaining its status as one of the company's Tier One assets.
  • The company says the mine leads its clean energy drive with power sourced from its three continuously upgraded hydropower stations supported by new backup battery technology.
  • Barrick recently reported Q4 company-wide gold production rose 10% Q/Q while staying flat Y/Y at 1.2M oz.
  • Saying the stock is well positioned to generate significant long-term outperformance, Seeking Alpha contributor Samuel Smith recently tapped Barrick as his top pick in the gold mining space.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.