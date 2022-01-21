Barrick's Kibali gold mine posted 5% production boost in 2021
Jan. 21, 2022 1:49 PM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Barrick Gold (GOLD -2.9%) says its Kibali gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo met its 2021 guidance with production of 812,152 oz. of gold, 5% above 2020 output of 808,134 oz.
- Barrick expects to increase Kibali's mineral reserves net of depletion for the third straight year, maintaining its status as one of the company's Tier One assets.
- The company says the mine leads its clean energy drive with power sourced from its three continuously upgraded hydropower stations supported by new backup battery technology.
- Barrick recently reported Q4 company-wide gold production rose 10% Q/Q while staying flat Y/Y at 1.2M oz.
- Saying the stock is well positioned to generate significant long-term outperformance, Seeking Alpha contributor Samuel Smith recently tapped Barrick as his top pick in the gold mining space.