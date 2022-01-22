Silvergate Capital, Marathon Digital fall the most this week among financial sector amid bitcoin sell-off

Jan. 22, 2022

  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) -30.1% tops this week's five biggest losers (with a market cap of $2B+) in the financial sector after the crypto bank's Q4 earnings trailed the consensus, in addition to bitcoin (BTC-USD) and the broader crypto market extending losses past key technical levels. Still, the stock got upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs following the sell-off.
  • The second largest decliner in the past week, Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) -23.3% dips;
  • Cryptocurrency miner Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) -21.5% drops as the stock historically acts as a proxy for bitcoin (BTC-USD), which is off about 6% this week. MARA stock also gets a Buy rating at BTIG;
  • SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) -18.3% falls after falling short on the Q4 earnings consensus and;
  • Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) -18% drifts lower after missing the Q4 earnings estimate.
  • The top five gainers in the financial sector include:
  • SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) +8.2% jumps after the company got approved to become a national bank. As a result of the bank charter, Rosenblatt reiterates a Buy rating on the stock;
  • Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) +4.5% rises;
  • Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) +4.1% gains;
  • China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) +3.8% climbs and;
  • China-based 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) +3.6% edges higher.
  • Earlier, Marathon Digital and Riot Blockchain shares fell as the global crypto market cap dropped back below $2T.
