Bitcoin fights to hold $36,000, following risk assets down
Jan. 21, 2022 6:40 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USD, DOGE-USDQQQBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency is under pressure with a sharp selloff throughout the day.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) -10% fell below $36K for the first time since the middle of last year. But it has since recovered that level.
- Ethereum (ETD-USD) -15% and Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) -8% are also tumbling.
- Bitcoin has already fallen more than 11% year to date as growth equities have slumped, with the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) moving further into correction territory with today's slide and down more than 9% year to date.
- Higher yields have been for the past 12 months "discounted by battered EM assets and long-duration tech/crypto," BofA strategist Michael Hartnett says.