Bitcoin fights to hold $36,000, following risk assets down

Jan. 21, 2022 6:40 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USD, DOGE-USDQQQBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cryptocurrency is under pressure with a sharp selloff throughout the day.
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) -10% fell below $36K for the first time since the middle of last year. But it has since recovered that level.
  • Ethereum (ETD-USD) -15% and Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) -8% are also tumbling.
  • Bitcoin has already fallen more than 11% year to date as growth equities have slumped, with the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) moving further into correction territory with today's slide and down more than 9% year to date.
  • Higher yields have been for the past 12 months "discounted by battered EM assets and long-duration tech/crypto," BofA strategist Michael Hartnett says.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.