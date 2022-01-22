Oil prices ease off seven-year highs but post fifth straight weekly gain
- The WTI and Brent oil benchmarks closed slightly lower today but ended higher for the week, marking five straight weekly gains for each, as investors bet the omicron variant is easing significantly and could lead to a surge in global oil demand.
- WTI (CL1:COM) and Brent (CO1:COM) each gained ~2% for the week, settling at $85.14/bbl and $87.89/bbl, respectively, after both closed Wednesday at their highest since October 2014.
- It was not surprising that the oil price rally slowed a bit after a "surprise build with U.S. stockpiles and following a bloodbath on Wall Street that sent risky assets into freefall," according to OANDA analyst Edward Moya.
- But bullish sentiment on Wall Street is rising, as Morgan Stanley has joined Goldman Sachs Group in forecasting $100/bbl oil later this year, and Bank of America believes crude could hit $120 by the summer.
- The International Energy Agency said this week that the oil market looks tighter than expected, with demand proving resilient despite the rapid spread of omicron.
- U.S. demand is running hot too, with the total volume of oil products supplied to the market at the highest for this time of year in at least 30 years, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.
- Energy stocks (NYSEARCA:XLE) fell a bit less than the broader market for the week, -3.2%.
- The week's top 5 gainers in energy and natural resources: BATL +23.4%, KLXE +15.6%, SSL +9.2%, HMY +8.2%, BPT +6.9%.
- The week's top 5 decliners in energy and natural resources: RMO -30.2%, HTOO -29.7%, OESX -26.5%, PPSI -24%, EOSE -22.8%.
- Source: Barchart.com