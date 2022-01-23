Cheniere's Sabine Pass export terminal seeing record LNG flows - Bloomberg
Jan. 22, 2022 8:15 PM ET
- Natural gas flows to Cheniere Energy's (NYSE:LNG) Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana is setting record volumes, Bloomberg reports, as a result of the push to send U.S. gas cargoes to energy-starved Europe.
- Gas flows to the plant hit a record 5.1B cf/day on both Thursday and Friday, Bloomberg estimates.
- The capacity boost from Train 6, Sabine Pass' newest production unit, explains part of the increase, but the results also show how Cheniere is seizing an opportunity to cash in on the large gap between U.S. and European natural gas prices, Energy Aspects analyst David Seduski tells Bloomberg.
- Natural gas sold on the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark is trading ~$3.94/MMBtu, while gas on Europe's TTF hub recently topped $26.
- Meanwhile, Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana is close to producing its first LNG, energy traders told Reuters after the amount of feed gas to the facility increased rapidly this week.
- Venture Global is installing 18 modular liquefaction trains configured in nine blocks at Calcasieu to produce 10M mt/year of LNG, or ~1.5B cf/day of natural gas.
- The completion of Sabine's Train 6, the optimization of operations at Cheniere's Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals, and the completion of Calcasieu Pass are all expected in 2022, which will increase total U.S. LNG export capacity to become the world's largest, researchers at the Energy Information Administration have said.