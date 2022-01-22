FDA expands use of Gilead's COVID drug remdesivir to non-hospitalized patients
Jan. 21, 2022 10:35 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) can now be used in non-hospitalized adults and adolescents at high risk of progressing to severe disease.
- The FDA late Friday approved the company's supplemental New Drug Application for the antiviral.
- The additional indication means Veklury can be administered as daily intravenous infusions in an outpatient setting over three days.
- The expanded approval was supported by results from the phase 3 PINETREE trial, which found that there was an 87% risk reduction in COVID-19-related hospitalization or all-cause death by day 28 compared to placebo.