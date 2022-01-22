FDA expands use of Gilead's COVID drug remdesivir to non-hospitalized patients

Jan. 21, 2022 10:35 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Remdesivir vials antiviral drug

humonia/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.