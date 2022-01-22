51job top industrial gainer while TuSimple sees 1/4 of its worth erode in tough week
- The week saw minimal gains being made by the industrial stocks, with three Chinese companies leading the pack. However, losses for the five worst stocks were in double digits.
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) was in the red for the second week straight -4.97% and SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) -5.72%, collected losses for the third week in a row.
- The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) for the week ending Jan. 21:
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) +5.18% continued its gain from last week where it was among the top five performers. The Chinese staffing company is in the middle of a privatization bid. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Hold with a Average Price Target of $62.
- The second and third spot were taken by China-based airlines: China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) +2.91% and China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) +2.74%.
- The Wall Street Analysts' Rating for China Eastern Airlines is a Strong Buy with an Average Price Target of $26.75. However, SA contributor EqualOcean writes that China Eastern Airlines is Facing Risks Beyond COVID-19, and is Not A Buy.
- China Southern Airlines was in the news this week after completing a test flight of a Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jet, heralding the model's return to service by Chinese airlines.
- The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the top five gainers and XLI:
- Matson (NYSE:MATX) +2.71%. The Hawaii-based shipping company rose the most on Jan. 20 (+6.45%) the day after it reported preliminary Q4 earnings of $8.70-$9.10/share, overwhelming analyst consensus of $5.38, on Jan. 19 post-market. In 2021, the company saw its stock rise by +58.03%.
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) +2.04%. The aerospace and defense company was among the stocks on which Berenberg initiated coverage on earlier this week. The analyst believes Mercury offers investors an opportunity to own a high-quality defense electronics player poised to benefit from both secular tailwinds and company-specific developments.
- The week's worst five decliners among industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) lost more than -19% each.
- TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) -25.77%. The autonomous trucking company was among the worst decliners for the second consecutive week. The company lost heavily on Jan. 18 (-9.87%) and on Jan. 21 (-10.65%), which was also the day when electric vehicle stocks were sharply hit as investors continued to shift away from high-multiple stocks in the tech and auto sectors toward value stocks.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) -23.20%. The air-taxi company declined throughout the week, barring Jan 20 (+1.46%), with the most at the start of the week (Jan. 18 -10.33%). Joby was rated a new hold equivalent with a price target of $6 at Barclays. YTD, the stock is down -38.77%, however, SA contributor Star Investments writes, Joby Aviation: Ride This Stock To Profits.
- Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZ) -21.36%. The car rental company declined throughout the week, with the biggest drop coming on Jan. 21 (-9.22%) like for several other companies. Broad valuation reset going on in the market and an upcoming IPO lockup period expiration could be some factors impacting the stock. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Buy on the stock.
- The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the worst five decliners against XLI:
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) -20.20%. The energy services provider was in the red for the third week straight. Earlier in the week, the company was selected to develop the Slemon Park Microgrid project on Canada's Prince Edward Island. YTD, the stock has fallen -40.23%.
- The AZEK Company (NYSE:AZEK) -19.50%. Building products maker AZEK was among the nine stocks rated Buy by UBS, which initiated coverage on the U.S. homebuilding and building product sector. YTD, the stock is down -25.91%. The Wall Street Analysts Rating is Buy with Average Price Target of $52.75%.