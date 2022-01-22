Peloton's collapse spins up Apple, Nike, Amazon acquisition chatter

Jan. 22, 2022 10:09 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)AAPL, NKE, AMZN, GRMNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Pandemic Home Exercise Trend Continues, As Gyms Slowly Reopen Across The Country

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images News

  • A flurry of developments with Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) has sent shares down 24.33% to start the year and have them sitting more than 80% below their 2021 high.
  • The market cap on Peloton has now dwindled to below $9B, which is a level that is naturally going to churn up some M&A intrigue.
  • Roundhill Investment's Brian Lichtor is out of the gate with a thought on what company in theory could be interested in PTON.
  • "At an enterprise value of under $10 billion, Peloton could make for an attractive acquisition target given their strong brand loyalty and valuable intellectual property. In my opinion, it would make a ton of sense for a company like Apple to acquire Peloton, integrating Peloton into the Health app."
  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been floated before as a natural fit to be interested in the Peloton (PTON) ecosystem as have Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Other suggestions also have Peloton working out a deal to combine with Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) or SoulCycle. Is there a better partner for Peloton? Add your own Peloton merger suggestions in the comments below.
  • Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a breakdown of stocks that may see some volatility next week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.