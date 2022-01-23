Activist fund Trian is said to take stake in Unilever - FT
- Activist hedge fund Trian Partners is said to take a stake in Unilever (NYSE:UL) as shareholder pressure mounts after a failed attempt to acquire GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) consumer healthcare business.
- Trian, led by Nelson Peltz, accumulated a stake in the consumer goods company, according to an FT report. The size of the stake or when Trian began building it wasn't known.
- Peltz and Trian have had previous experience with consumer packaged goods company and last April Peltz stepped down from the board of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) four years after taking a stake and tussling with the company over its strategy. Trian also previously had a stake in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ).
- Unilever shares plunged 14% on Tuesday in U.S. trading as investors reacted to its bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer unit. The business under consideration was formed in 2018 from the combination of the consumer assets of GSK and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).
- News of the Trian stake in Unilever comes after the company earlier this week said it wouldn't increase its GBP50B ($68b) bid for the GSK consumer health unit.
