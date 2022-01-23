SA readers look for safety in banks; walk away from Cathie Wood; seek meme stock in Dutch Bros
Jan. 23, 2022 4:24 PM ETiShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT), ARKWKRE, KBE, ARKX, ARKQ, BROSBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The changing market has led to a dramatic shift investing strategies. This was on display last week, as SA readers flocked into bank ETFs as a way to hedge against the tech-led decline in the overall market, as suggested by an analysis of portfolio additions and deletions.
- As part of this trend, readers flocked towards the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT), the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).
- At the same time, investors showed growing skepticism in the gurus that came to prominence during the stock rally that marked most of 2021. Last week, this process took the form of a concentrated migration away from ETFs sponsored by high-profile disruptor investor Cathie Wood.
- Given this dynamic, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW), the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) and the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) all saw significant portfolio deletions compared to additions.
- Despite this growing market caution, SA readers still had some interest in potential meme stocks. Like retail traders in general, they showed significant excitement for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS), which has been a popular name since it came public in September.
Bank ETFs
- The prospects of a more hawkish Federal Reserve have significantly changed the investing landscape. The central bank has signaled three rate hikes in 2022 and many experts predict an even more aggressive tightening cycle. This means the interest rate environment will be much different in a few months compared to the conditions that have dominated the last few years.
- In general, higher rates lead to the compression of valuations for more speculative stocks, like fast-growing names in the tech space. At the same time, the situation favors bank and financial stocks, which benefit from a higher-rate environment.
- With investors dumping tech stocks in the first few weeks of 2022, leading to a sharp pullback in the broader averages, SA readers have been searching for sources of safety. Given the changing rate landscape, it's no wonder that banks have received increased interest.
- This focus on bank stocks has manifested itself as a migration into bank-themed ETFs. For instance, SA readers added the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) at a rate of more than 7:1 compared to deletions. Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) was added at a pace of 4:1, while the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) moved into portfolios at a rate of more than 3:1.
Dutch Bros
- Coffee house chain Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) came public in September to significant fanfare. The stock hit the market in an IPO priced at $23 a share. Investors jumped into the highly touted name, driving it to a high of $81.40 within a month and a half of its debut.
- While it remains well above its IPO price, shares have lost some of their appeal lately, closing Friday at $41.31. However, the stock remains a darling of retail traders, getting attention on Reddit's WallStreetBets and seeing sudden swings when it receives mentions on CNBC.
- SA readers see this potential as well. Last week, they added the stock to their portfolios at a rate of nearly 5:1 compared to deletions.
Cathie Wood ARK ETFs
- As we noted earlier, the changing rate environment hasn't just made banks more attractive. It has taken some of the air out of the technology and disruptor sectors (some would argue popping a massive bubble that has formed over the past couple of years).
- As these stocks have led the recent market decline, Cathie Wood has apparently lost some of her sparkle for SA readers. In many ways, she served as the high priestess of disruptor stocks during the run-up. As a result, her ARK ETFs have seen a mass exodus during the sell-off.
- The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) were both cut from SA portfolios at a rate of nearly 1.5:1 compared to additions. At the same time, readers walked away from the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) at a pace of about 1.3:1.
- For her part, Wood disagrees completely with the argument that a bubble has formed among disruptor stocks. See where she thinks the bubble has really developed.