Sycamore Partners is said to consider bid for Kohl's - reports
Jan. 23, 2022 Kohl's Corporation (KSS), ACTG
- Retail-focused private equity firm Sycamore Partners is said to be considering a potential bid for Kohl's (NYSE:KSS).
- Sycamore is said to have reached to Kohl's about a possible takeover bid, according to a Bloomberg report. It's not known how the PE firm would finance the offer. Sycamore has show interest in Kohl's (KSS) in the past, while Oak Street Real Estate Capital is interested in Kohl's real estate according to a separate WSJ report.
- The reports come after the WSJ reported late Friday that a group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value is said to have made a $9B offer to purchase department store chain. A group led by Acacia Research Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTG), which Starboard controls, offered to acquire Kohl's (KSS) for $64/share today.
- Kohl's declined to comment on the Starboard bid to the WSJ.
- News of the Sycamore potential bid comes after activist Engine Capital LP sent a letter to the Kohl's board today urging the department store chain to take the Acacia (ACTG) offer seriously and run a sales process, according to the latest WSJ reporting. Engine Capital also believes there are other suitors for Kohl's, including Sycamore.
- Engine Capital last month sent a letter to Kohl's, pushing the department store chain to sell itself or to separate its e-commerce business.
- Kohl's (KSS) holder Macellum Advisors also last week repeated a call for the company to make board changes or hire a bank to explore a potential sale.
- Last month, TheDeal.com reported that Oak Street Real Estate is said to have expressed interest in purchasing the department store chain's real estate. The real estate may be worth between $6B and $7B. There's a possibility that Sycamore Partners may also have interest in Kohl's.