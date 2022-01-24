Wynn Resorts is said trying to sell online sports betting business at big discount

Wynn luxury resorts in Las Vegas

Alina555/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is said looking to sell its online sports betting business at what appears to be a deep discount.
  • Wynn (WYNN) is attempting to sell its WynnBet online gaming app and has reduced the price to $500M after scrapping a deal to take WynnBet pubic through a $3.2B SPAC transaction with Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:AUS) in November, according to a NY Post report.
  • Wynn Resorts outgoing CEO Matt Maddox said during the casino operator's November earnings call that the market for the company's interactive business was not "sustainable."
  • "Competitors are spending too much to get customers," Maddox said at the time. "The economics are just not something that we're going to participate in in the short term."
  • Some of WynnBet's competitors include DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Penn National Gaming, MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Entain's (OTCPK:GMVHF) BetMGM, Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI).
  • Last week, BetMGM updates on explosive growth, eyes profitability next year.
  • Recall November, Wynn Resorts announces CEO transition.
