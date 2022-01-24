Activist investor is said to call on Peloton to fire CEO, put itself up for sale
Jan. 23, 2022
- Activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC is said to be calling on Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) to fire its chief executive and put itself up for sale after its stock plummeted 80%.
- Blackwells has accumulated a "significant" stake of less than 5% and believes that CEO John Foley should be fired, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar. The investor is arguing that the stationer bike maker could be a good target for a larger technology company of a fitness-oriented firm.
- Peloton (PTON) plunged 24% on Thursday following a CNBC report that Peloton is halting production of bikes and treadmills due to soft demand. Pelton stock has plunged more than 80% over the past year as the benefit from people staying in their home due to pandemic appeared to dissipate and people went back to gyms.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been floated before as a natural fit to be interested in the Peloton (PTON) ecosystem as have Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Other suggestions also have Peloton working out a deal to combine with Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) or SoulCycle.
