Activist investor is said to call on Peloton to fire CEO, put itself up for sale

Pandemic Home Exercise Trend Continues, As Gyms Slowly Reopen Across The Country

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images News

  • Activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC is said to be calling on Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) to fire its chief executive and put itself up for sale after its stock plummeted 80%.
  • Blackwells has accumulated a "significant" stake of less than 5% and believes that CEO John Foley should be fired, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar. The investor is arguing that the stationer bike maker could be a good target for a larger technology company of a fitness-oriented firm.
  • Peloton (PTON) plunged 24% on Thursday following a CNBC report that Peloton is halting production of bikes and treadmills due to soft demand. Pelton stock has plunged more than 80% over the past year as the benefit from people staying in their home due to pandemic appeared to dissipate and people went back to gyms.
  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been floated before as a natural fit to be interested in the Peloton (PTON) ecosystem as have Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Other suggestions also have Peloton working out a deal to combine with Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) or SoulCycle.
  • Also see, Peloton Interactive gains as analysts say huge sell-off is overdone and Peloton reports preliminary data.
  • And be sure to read SA contributor The Asian Investor's piece entitled "Peloton: 2 More Problems For The Fitness Company."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.