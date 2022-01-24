Fortescue to buy battery tech firm Williams Advanced Engineering in $223M deal
Jan. 23, 2022 10:20 PM ETFortescue Metals Group Limited (FSUMF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) agrees to acquire Williams Advanced Engineering from P-E firm EMK Capital and Williams Grand Prix Engineering for ~$223M, gaining access to battery technology it will use in mining haulage trucks.
- WAE, which was founded by the Williams Formula 1 racing team in 2010, has been working with the iron ore miner on a battery prototype to power an electric haul truck and is developing an electric train project.
- Fortescue says WAE, which recorded $84M in unaudited revenue last year, will be managed by the miner's clean energy arm, Fortescue Future Industries.
- Helped in part by heavy rains that have disrupted Brazilian supply, iron ore prices recently rallied to three-month highs.