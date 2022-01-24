Philips Non-GAAP EPS of €0.57, revenue of €4.94B

Jan. 24, 2022 1:23 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Philips press release (NYSE:PHG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.57; GAAP EPS of €0.16.
  • Revenue of €4.94B (-5.7% Y/Y).
  • Comparable order intake increased 4%, driven by double-digit growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses.
  • Comparable sales declined by 10% due to headwinds caused by global supply chain challenges, postponement of equipment installations in hospitals, and consequences of the Respironics field action.
  • Adjusted EBITA of €647M, or 13.1% of sales, compared to €995M, or 19.0% of sales, in Q4 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of €905M.
