Asia-Pacific stock mixed at the start of the week
Jan. 24, 2022 1:09 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan +0.13%. Japan Jibun Bank/Markit preliminary PMI for January - Manufacturing 54.6 (prior 54.3).
- Services PMI 46.6, prior 52.1; Composite 48.8, prior 52.5.
- China +0.06%.
- Hong Kong -0.93%.
- Australia -0.51%.
- Investors are watching U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting due on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Oil prices rose, with U.S. crude up 0.79% to $85.81 a barrel and Brent up 0.85% to $88.64. Both U.S. crude and Brent gained around 2% for the week. Prices were up more than 10% this year due to supply concerns.
- Gold prices were little changed as investors awaited the U.S. Fed's meeting for clues on its interest rate hikes, while concerns over inflation and Russia-Ukraine discord kept bullion's safe-haven allure intact, Reuters reports.
- Spot gold was flat at $1,836.21 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% to $1,836.80. Spot silver shed 0.3% to $24.15 an ounce. Palladium rose 0.8% to $2,124.21 and platinum was up 0.4% to $1,032.80.
- U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.70%; S&P 500 -1.20%; Nasdaq -1.97%.