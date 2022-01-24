Relief Therapeutics' subsidiary secures new U.S. patent for ready to use diclofenac stick packs
Jan. 24, 2022 1:40 AM ETRelief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Relief Therapeutics' (OTCQB:RLFTF) wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA (APR), has received a Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Patent Application No. 16/713,052 entitled, "Ready to Use Diclofenac Packs."
- Diclofenac potassium is an off-patent, potent non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) widely used for inflammatory conditions and pain management.
- The allowed claims are for a (i) single dose, ready to use oral solutions provided as liquid formulations in a stick pack containing diclofenac or a salt thereof, and (ii) methods of treating pain or migraine in a patient in need thereof comprising administering to said patient a therapeutically effective amount of the various diclofenac formulations.
- Once issued, the patent will have an expiration date of December 13, 2039.
- By applying the patented dynamic buffering technology (DBT), APR developed the first, and still the only, NSAID ever approved by the FDA for the treatment of acute migraine attacks in adults - currently marketed as CAMBIA in U.S.
- "The new, user friendly, ready to use, liquid portable stick packs to deliver CAMBIA should improve patient compliance," stated Paolo Galfetti, CEO of APR and President of Relief Europe.